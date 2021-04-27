Gourmet Galaxy Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for $2.05 or 0.00003678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $1.21 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00067571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00065199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.00822892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00097554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,550.39 or 0.08184252 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

GUM is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

