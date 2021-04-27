GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $19.06 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.6% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 19,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,277,000. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Apple by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 12,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.55 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

