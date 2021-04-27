Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Sells $1,386,360.00 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.38. The stock had a trading volume of 421,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,919. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $78.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth $100,828,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after buying an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Graco by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 527,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $23,803,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

