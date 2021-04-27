Grammer (ETR:GMM) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €24.70 ($29.06) and last traded at €25.00 ($29.41). Approximately 312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.30 ($29.76).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Grammer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $372.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.50.

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

