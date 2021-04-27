Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 38,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,004,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $239.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GTE shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.96.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,941,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,164,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,781,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.