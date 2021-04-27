Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Announces Earnings Results

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

GPK traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,752,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,137. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

GPK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

