Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Shares Gap Down to $18.35

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $17.76. Graphic Packaging shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 12,499 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 208,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 207,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

