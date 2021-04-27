Gravity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gravity has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a market cap of $764,755.27 and $1.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00062365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00277032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.53 or 0.01046367 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00027048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.90 or 0.00706414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,162.53 or 0.99943229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.