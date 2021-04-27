Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.33

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and traded as high as $18.76. Gray Television shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

