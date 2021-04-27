Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Green Brick Partners to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, analysts expect Green Brick Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

