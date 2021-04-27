Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will announce $357.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.49 million to $368.90 million. Green Dot posted sales of $346.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDOT. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.58.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,242,497 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,011,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 841.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 604,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 184,022 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 147,971 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 67,623 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

