GreenSky (GSKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.43 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect GreenSky to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.