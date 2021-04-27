Greg Jorgensen Sells 4,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greg Jorgensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $199,968.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.80. 513,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,271. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $2,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,540,000 after purchasing an additional 243,734 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,657,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

