Grid+ (GRID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.47 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, Grid+ has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and $64,705.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00067306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00020712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.39 or 0.00787152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00097323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,434.23 or 0.08091154 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.