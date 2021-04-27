Gridcoin (GRC) Market Cap Reaches $6.07 Million

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 49.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Gridcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $17,678.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Gridcoin Coin Profile
Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 445,943,247 coins and its circulating supply is 415,290,215 coins. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gridcoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars.
