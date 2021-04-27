Grifols’ (GRFS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
NASDAQ GRFS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. 29,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,925. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. Grifols has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $21.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Grifols by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 161,783 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Grifols by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 730.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 164,843 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.