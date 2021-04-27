Grifols’ (GRFS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ GRFS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. 29,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,925. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. Grifols has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grifols will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Grifols by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 161,783 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Grifols by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 730.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 164,843 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

