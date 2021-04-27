Grin Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 0% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $64.05 million and $10.53 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,702.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.07 or 0.04806124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.06 or 0.00469925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $873.31 or 0.01596463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.53 or 0.00710265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.88 or 0.00515299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061151 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.98 or 0.00427740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 71,648,340 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

