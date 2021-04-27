Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 6,618 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

