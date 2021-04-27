Grove Bank & Trust Buys 3,513 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $383.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

