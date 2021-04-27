Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.