Grove Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $368.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.