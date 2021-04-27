Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 107.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $511.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

