Grove Bank & Trust Has $2.14 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $235.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.60 and its 200-day moving average is $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $141,594.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,516.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

