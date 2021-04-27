Grove Bank & Trust Has $4.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $234.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.