Grove Bank & Trust Sells 220 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $13,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.77.

ALGN stock opened at $618.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $557.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.35. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $192.41 and a one year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

