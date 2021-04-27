Grove Bank & Trust Sells 4,022 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

