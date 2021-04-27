Grove Bank & Trust Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.41.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $718.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $689.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,482.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $680.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $650.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

