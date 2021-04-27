GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) were down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.75 and last traded at $44.76. Approximately 38,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,530,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRWG shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 899.38 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

