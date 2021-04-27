Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 139,609 shares.The stock last traded at $53.28 and had previously closed at $54.33.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,387,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

