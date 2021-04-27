Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 67,486 shares.The stock last traded at $106.87 and had previously closed at $106.88.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average is $103.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after buying an additional 94,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 66,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 33,464 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
