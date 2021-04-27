Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Shares of PAC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.44. 4,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,486. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 94,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 33,451 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 72,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.