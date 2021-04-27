Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 14,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 626,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

