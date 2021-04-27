GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GSX. CLSA restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

GSX stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $31.99. 8,469,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,109,408. GSX Techedu has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $149.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.18 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.89.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.