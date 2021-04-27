Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Guess’ worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GES. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GES opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. Guess’, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

