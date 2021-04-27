Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $24.69 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Gulden has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $24.69 million and approximately $627,383.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.23 or 0.00472277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000920 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 542,274,442 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.