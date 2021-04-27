Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.70

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.40 ($0.10). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 7.23 ($0.09), with a volume of 274,282 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.44. The company has a market capitalization of £25.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

About Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

