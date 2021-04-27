Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Apple by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,952,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,700,448,000 after buying an additional 23,862,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Apple by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after buying an additional 11,030,352 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $69.55 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.