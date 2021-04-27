Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $135.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

