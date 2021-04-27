Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.49 and a 52-week high of $70.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.