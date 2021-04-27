Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE opened at $140.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $140.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.