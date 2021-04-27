Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09.

