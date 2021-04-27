Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.