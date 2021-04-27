Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,581 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 5.2% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

