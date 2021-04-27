Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,712 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.05.

FB stock opened at $303.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.56 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,575,489 shares of company stock worth $446,691,479. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

