Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.88

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 57265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTL shares. Pi Financial upped their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The stock has a market cap of C$256.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.47.

In related news, Director Robert J. Potter acquired 62,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$112,482.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$543,333.78.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

