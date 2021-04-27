Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $12.20 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.64. 4,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,488. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $83.74.

