Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 10,546 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,546 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.61. The stock had a trading volume of 216,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240,729. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.