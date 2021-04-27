Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 28,565 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hamilton Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,565 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,695,000 after acquiring an additional 123,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,141,000 after acquiring an additional 67,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after purchasing an additional 308,272 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 846,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,134,000 after purchasing an additional 170,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,122,000 after purchasing an additional 250,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $110.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,359. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $108.55 and a 1-year high of $113.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.62.

