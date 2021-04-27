Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 36,868 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hamilton Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,868 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.9% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security Asset Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after acquiring an additional 924,796 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,997,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

