Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.14.

HWC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $42,985,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $13,995,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after buying an additional 294,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after buying an additional 271,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 248,385 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

